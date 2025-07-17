Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Fortive by 3.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.