Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 510.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 835,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after buying an additional 682,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Leidos by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,032,000 after buying an additional 377,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Leidos by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,053,000 after buying an additional 330,623 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.15.

Leidos Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

