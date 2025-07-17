Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

GH opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $53.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,326,710.40. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $322,791.36. Following the sale, the director owned 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,591.38. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

