Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $554.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $562.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.