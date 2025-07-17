Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $114.77 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

