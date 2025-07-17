Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,088,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

