Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $45,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3%

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $260.78 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.