Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 71.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HSBC downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

