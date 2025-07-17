Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of O stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

