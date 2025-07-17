Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.