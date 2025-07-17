Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 663,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,684. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

