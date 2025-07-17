Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,185 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 133.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $313,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.93.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $541.15 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,202.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total value of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at $287,158,951.52. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,521. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

