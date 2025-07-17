Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,339 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after buying an additional 326,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.