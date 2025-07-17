Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.29 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.39.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.