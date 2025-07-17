Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,940,000 after buying an additional 5,101,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,104,000 after buying an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after buying an additional 1,706,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

