Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,069,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 477,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $714.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

