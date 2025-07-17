Cerity Partners LLC Sells 21,379 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Haleon by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 32.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

