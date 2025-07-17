Cerity Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 231.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.89.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

In related news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 219 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,324.49. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

