Cerity Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications stock opened at $379.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.76 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.96 and its 200-day moving average is $371.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

