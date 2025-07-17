Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,909 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 400,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BJUL opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.