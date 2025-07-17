Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,379 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Read Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.