Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.07 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

