Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Set at $45.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 46.06% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheesecake Factory news, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,289.44. This trade represents a 47.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. The trade was a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 689,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,081,000 after acquiring an additional 241,575 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

