Citigroup Begins Coverage on Aviva (LON:AV)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 623 ($8.36) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Aviva Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 633.40 ($8.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 609.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 550.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.70 ($5.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.85).

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

In other news, insider Ian Clark bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,977 ($67,065.22). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

