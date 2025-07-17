Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

