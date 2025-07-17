Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $25.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. bought 6,143 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $429,995.28. This trade represents a 47.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde A. Perfect, Jr. bought 2,352 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,385 shares of company stock valued at $376,741 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4,003.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

