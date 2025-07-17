Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $10,796,526.55 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total transaction of $10,796,526.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,640.30. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total transaction of $65,485,648.26.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total transaction of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total transaction of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $398.20 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $405.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $882,822,000 after acquiring an additional 127,075 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $536,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

