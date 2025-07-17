Comparing Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) & Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI)

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 10.39% 9.60% 6.35% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Avitar”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $3.90 billion 3.73 $392.30 million $2.06 35.29 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cooper Companies and Avitar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Avitar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $97.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Cooper Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Avitar.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Avitar on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

