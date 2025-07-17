Comparing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) & Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) and Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viavi Solutions and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 1 2 5 0 2.50 Knowles 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Knowles has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Knowles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Knowles shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Knowles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knowles has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 0.49% 6.08% 2.38% Knowles -38.96% 6.35% 4.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Knowles”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.00 billion 2.26 -$25.80 million $0.02 505.50 Knowles $553.50 million 2.77 -$237.80 million ($2.70) -6.52

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Knowles. Knowles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.