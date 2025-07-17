Contrasting AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ) & Its Competitors

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AirJoule Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AirJoule Technologies has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirJoule Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -13.69, indicating that their average stock price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AirJoule Technologies N/A $215.70 million 6.01 AirJoule Technologies Competitors $1.20 billion $32.01 million -16.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AirJoule Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AirJoule Technologies. AirJoule Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

63.7% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AirJoule Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirJoule Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 AirJoule Technologies Competitors 448 2074 4596 226 2.63

AirJoule Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.96%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.90%. Given AirJoule Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AirJoule Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirJoule Technologies N/A 4.08% 2.79% AirJoule Technologies Competitors -268.96% -105.37% -20.59%

Summary

AirJoule Technologies beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

