Contrasting Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) & Its Competitors

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Federal Agricultural Mortgage to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 12.65% 18.77% 0.65% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion $207.19 million 10.94 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Competitors $18.20 billion $1.82 billion -67.33

Dividends

Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Competitors 154 685 989 15 2.47

Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Agricultural Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage rivals beat Federal Agricultural Mortgage on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

