Contrasting Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifeway Foods and China Mengniu Dairy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $186.82 million 1.99 $9.02 million $0.66 37.03 China Mengniu Dairy $12.34 billion 0.66 $14.54 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Lifeway Foods.

36.4% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lifeway Foods and China Mengniu Dairy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifeway Foods presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Lifeway Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than China Mengniu Dairy.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and China Mengniu Dairy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods 5.39% 14.20% 11.25% China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lifeway Foods has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats China Mengniu Dairy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream. It sells its products under the Lifeway, GlenOaks Farms, and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments. The Liquid Milk Business segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk. The Ice Cream Business segment manufactures and distributes dairy-based ice cream. The Milk Formula Business segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Cheese Business segment is involved in manufacture and distribution of cheese. The Other segment engages in manufacture of raw materials for daily products; and trading business. It also produces and sells organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers; and provides commercial factoring and financing guarantee services. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

