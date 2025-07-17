Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Down 1.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 53,267 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $538.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.12. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

