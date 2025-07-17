Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 218,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.