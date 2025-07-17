Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 15,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 181,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 158,127 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.