Critical Contrast: Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) vs. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Code Rebel and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Associates 1 3 6 0 2.50

Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $210.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates 20.67% 83.52% 31.37%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Code Rebel and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Code Rebel has a beta of -16.58, suggesting that its stock price is 1,758% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Code Rebel and Manhattan Associates”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $1.04 billion 11.65 $218.36 million $3.50 57.14

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Code Rebel.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Code Rebel on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

