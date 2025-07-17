Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 20,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 30,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

