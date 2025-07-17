Critical Survey: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) vs. Its Peers

Dividends
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.1% and pay out 119.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|87.50%
|243.41%
|150.00%
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors
|57.69%
|1,199.90%
|167.41%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
|$6.62 million
|$6.54 million
|9.85
|Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors
|$82.64 million
|$18.27 million
|29.15
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust rivals beat Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
