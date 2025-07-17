Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crown by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.09.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

