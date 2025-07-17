David R. Shaman Sells 19,348 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,887,808.64. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSY opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8,187,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,086,000 after buying an additional 1,883,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

View Our Latest Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.