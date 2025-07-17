DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 8.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $140.23 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

