Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 27,716 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,716 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $172.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

