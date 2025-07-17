Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 687,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 807,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

DH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

The stock has a market cap of $597.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 206.05%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,363 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 590,009 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,383.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 285,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 274,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

