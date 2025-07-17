Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 172.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,900,000 after buying an additional 448,567 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 72.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

