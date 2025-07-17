DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $124,697.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,664.30. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

