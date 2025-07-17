DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

DRH stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

