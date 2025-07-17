Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Stock Down 2.3%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.
