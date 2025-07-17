Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $465.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.60. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.84.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

