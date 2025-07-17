Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.84.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $465.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

