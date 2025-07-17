DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7%

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $114.77 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.